Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 38.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O opened at $72.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

