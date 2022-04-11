Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.53 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,580,000 after purchasing an additional 731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $145.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

