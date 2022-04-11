Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,411 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,484,000 after acquiring an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 72.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,980,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,089 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,728,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,723,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $42.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

