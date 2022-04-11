Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus lowered Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Orange from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Orange by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

