Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

OPT opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99. Opthea has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

