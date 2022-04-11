Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.