Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,511 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 129,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW opened at $83.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.