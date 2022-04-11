Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,820 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.69 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.46 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $698,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,601 shares of company stock valued at $52,122,086 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

