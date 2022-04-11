Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,344 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.
Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
