Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,344 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.