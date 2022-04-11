Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,115 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 166,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $216.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.63.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

