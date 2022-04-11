Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $88.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.