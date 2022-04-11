Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,536 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,829,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,747,000 after buying an additional 2,315,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.40 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

