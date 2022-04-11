Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $330.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.93. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.