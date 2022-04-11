Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $330.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.93. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
