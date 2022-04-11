Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.