Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,859 shares of company stock worth $22,865,184 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

NYSE EW opened at $123.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

