Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

