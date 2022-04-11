Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JNJ opened at $182.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
