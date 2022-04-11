Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $507.16 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 452.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,914,833 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

