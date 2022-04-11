Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 974 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $153.42 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

