Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of IOVA opened at $18.33 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,845,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,057 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,440,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

