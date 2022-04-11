Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $768.78 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $713.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $762.86.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

