Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 576 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,507,205. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

