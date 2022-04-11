Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 131,993 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,993 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

