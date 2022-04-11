Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,828,262. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.27. 3,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $281.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

