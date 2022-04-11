Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Morningstar by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $283.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.50 and a 200 day moving average of $294.84.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,253 shares of company stock valued at $60,840,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

