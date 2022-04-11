Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 182,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,464 shares during the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KO stock opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $64.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.