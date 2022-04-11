Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 439.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.57.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $407.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $363.54 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

