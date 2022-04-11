Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Infosys by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.