Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after acquiring an additional 328,982 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,442,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,183,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,660,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.60. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.