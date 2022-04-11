Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,928 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

