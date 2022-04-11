Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $309.30 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $319.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

