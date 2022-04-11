Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,545 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 17,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $99.71 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

