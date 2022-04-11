Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,475 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

