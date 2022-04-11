Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,386 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $302.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.30 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

