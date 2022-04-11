Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.15. 590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,831. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

