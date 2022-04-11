Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $182.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $171.51 and a 1-year high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

