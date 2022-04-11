Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,247 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,695,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,907 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,196. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

