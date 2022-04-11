Ontology (ONT) Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $430.22 million and $43.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

ION (ION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,920.44 or 0.11961005 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.68 or 0.00183978 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001014 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022680 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.