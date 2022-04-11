OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of OMQS stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

OMNIQ ( OTCMKTS:OMQS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter. OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,742.91% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

