Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after purchasing an additional 501,976 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,210,000 after purchasing an additional 287,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,099,000 after acquiring an additional 120,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $77.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

