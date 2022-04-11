Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

