Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

ODFL opened at $259.91 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $245.09 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

