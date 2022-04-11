Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 703,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,043 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $157,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Okta by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Okta by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,862. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

