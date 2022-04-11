Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OVBC opened at $30.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.29.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.