Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $30.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

