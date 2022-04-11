OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.15 Million

Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to post sales of $93.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $91.80 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $94.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $412.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $473.69 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 6,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,397. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Karthik Sridharan sold 3,234 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $71,697.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,145,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,241,000 after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

