Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,455 NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of NVE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NVE by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NVE by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NVE by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NVEC stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.76. 23,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $245.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 52.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 139.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

