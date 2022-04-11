NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 344.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.31. 1,315,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,352,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.06.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

