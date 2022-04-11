Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NBB opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.