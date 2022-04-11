Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE:NSL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,556. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66.
In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL)
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.