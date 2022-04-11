Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NSL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,556. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66.

In other Nuveen Senior Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

