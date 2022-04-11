Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NAD opened at $13.04 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAD. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

